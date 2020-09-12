Patricia "Pat" Ann TylerBartlett - Patricia "Pat" Ann Tyler, 79, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away September 10th, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Occie Manley; her sister, Mary Jo Escue; and her brothers, Thurmond and Jess Manley.Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Earl Tyler; her sons, Steve Tyler, Randy (Cary) Tyler; granddaughter, Carrie Keegan; and great-grandchildren, Michael Strickland and Sorcha Keegan.Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, September 15th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. Family will also receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Wednesday, September 16th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. Services will follow at 10:00am.