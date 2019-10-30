Services
Pegues Funeral Home - Tupelo
535 W Jefferson St
Tupelo, MS 38804
(662) 842-4872
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
W.E. Pegues
Tupelo, TN
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E.Pegues
Patricia Anne Emerson "Pat" Thompson


1942 - 2019
Patricia Anne Emerson "Pat" Thompson Obituary
Patricia 'Pat" Anne Emerson Thompson, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 29, 2019. She was born March 15, 1942 in Memphis to the late J. B. and Margaret Emerson.

Pat resided in Tupelo, Mississippi with her husband of 57 years, Jim. Pat was a homemaker and also served many years in the mortgage loan industry, retiring from Deposit Guaranty in 1993. She was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended The Orchard Tupelo.

Pat loved riding and taking care of her horses. Later in life, she volunteered for Women First Resource Center. She loved playing bridge and was a member of a wonderful bridge group of ladies for almost 40 years. Another blessing in her life was her Tuesday lunch Bible Study who have been meeting faithfully for many years. Pat loved her family, especially her grandchildren and new great-grandchild. She served Christ and others with her sweet, quiet spirit. She was a loyal friend and loving Mother and Grandmother who selflessly gave her time and support to all those around her.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim Thompson of Tupelo; son, Jim Thompson (Nori) of Yokohama, Japan

two daughters; Beth Holliman (Skipper) of Tupelo, and Pam Milam (Billy) of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Pete Emerson (Barbara) of Portland, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Emerson Paton (Connor) of Birmingham, Alabama

Kyle Holliman of Nashville, Sarah and Katherine Holliman of Tupelo, Will, Macie and Madison Milam of Atlanta and Ken and Emmy Thompson of Yokohama; and great-grandchild, Holliman Paton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles David Thompson and her brother

Gary Emerson.

Visitation will be from 10 until service time Friday, November 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.

Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E.Pegues.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601.

The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
