Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
View Map
Patricia Anne Goodwin Helyer


1936 - 2019
Patricia Anne Goodwin Helyer

Memphis - Patricia Anne Goodwin Helyer, 83, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 due to complications from brain cancer. She was born on February 16, 1936 in Memphis, TN to her parents Frank and Rebecca Goodwin. She attended Snowden Junior High and Central High School before graduating from the Lausanne School for Girls. She married Gordon (Don) Helyer in 1956 and was a dedicated navy wife, who enjoyed living across the United States, especially Charleston, SC and Pearl City, HI. They retired to Memphis, TN and ultimately Bedford, TX. She had a passion for counted cross stitch, history and genealogy, spending many hours researching her and Don's families. Her greatest passion was her family, her husband Don, their daughter Melissa and her husband John, and her grand-daughters Kaitlin and Jamie. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Gordon (Don) Helyer. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Helyer Waschka and her husband, John Waschka; and two grand-daughters Kaitlin and Jamie Waschka, as well as her sisters, Rebecca (Becky) Curlin and Molly Goodwin. Visitation will be held at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, TX on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Grand Prairie, TX on Friday, October 4, 2019 with a reception following at Brookdale Eden Estates in Bedford, TX. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the . www.lucasfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 1, 2019
