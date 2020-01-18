Services
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Boyd Giles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Boyd Giles Obituary
Patricia Boyd Giles

Clarksdale - Patricia Boyd Giles, 79, died January 17, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. Visitation is Tuesday January 21, 2020, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include her son Preston Giles (Alicia) of Collierville, TN; daughter Jamie Giles Brown (Mike) of Memphis, TN; brother Gary Boyd (Gail) of Cary, NC; sister Shirley Andrews (Roy) of Olive Branch, MS and grandson Griffin Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Giles and parents James Finus and Louise Wolfe Boyd.

Memorials may be sent to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville or First Presbyterian Church, 900 West Second St., Clarksdale, MS 38614.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -