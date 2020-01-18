|
|
Patricia Boyd Giles
Clarksdale - Patricia Boyd Giles, 79, died January 17, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. Visitation is Tuesday January 21, 2020, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include her son Preston Giles (Alicia) of Collierville, TN; daughter Jamie Giles Brown (Mike) of Memphis, TN; brother Gary Boyd (Gail) of Cary, NC; sister Shirley Andrews (Roy) of Olive Branch, MS and grandson Griffin Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Giles and parents James Finus and Louise Wolfe Boyd.
Memorials may be sent to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville or First Presbyterian Church, 900 West Second St., Clarksdale, MS 38614.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020