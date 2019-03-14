|
Patricia Claxton Howard
Memphis, TN
Her grandmother said she had the biggest, brightest eyes she had ever seen. Patricia Claxton Howard was born at John Gaston Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee as the first child of J.W. and Etta Smith. She was blessed by living in Memphis, near Chelsea Avenue. It was a solid community of families and homes. She grew up in a village of people who knew and loved her parents and her as well. They instilled values, integrity, and creativity in the life of Patricia Howard.
Some earlier Shelby County ancestors, Overton and Isabella Claxton were born in Richmond, Virginia, but traveled to the Mid-South area to start a new life. Overton Claxton by the time of his death had amassed more than 100 acres and created a rich family life filled with community involvement. One of Patricia's uncles played in the W.C. Handy band, but chose love over following the band to New York. A cousin owned the Royal American Show which included a burlesque presentation entitled, "Harlem in Havana." From time to time, the show would come to Memphis for the Cotton Carnival. These are the memories that instilled industriousness, family values, and creativity in Patricia Howard although she was just a young girl. She didn't inherit any of the musical or performing genes, but those stories and experiences encouraged her to be focused, self-sufficient, hard-working and helped her understand the strictures of commitment. They also inspired her to stay connected to family and to her community.
Patricia didn't inherit the entrepreneurial gene of her mother and father who established and maintained two individual businesses on bustling Chelsea Avenue for decades. Her mother owned Etta's Hairstyling Center and Boutique, and her father owned J.W.'s Tire Shop just across the street. In this entrepreneurial and loving family environment and village, Patricia Claxton Howard prospered, and graduated as salutatorian from Manassas High School. After graduation, she was admitted to prestigious Southwestern at Memphis as one of the pioneer black students who integrated this outstanding institution now known as Rhodes College. While attending Rhodes, Patricia majored in sociology and received a Bachelor of Arts. It was during her college years when Patricia developed two interests that would become a permanent part of her life.
She discovered the love of her life, Aubrey Howard, on a fortuitous trip to a student leadership conference in 1969. Patricia and Aubrey began to discover many mutual interests in the midst of the intrigued eyes of close friends and fellow students. They were married 48 years, and often enjoyed traveling and spending time together with family and friends celebrating benchmark birthdays during trips abroad.
It was also during her college years that she became involved with the embryonic Girls Club of Memphis, an organization that dedicated itself to nurturing and developing young girls. Patricia Howard began a long career from the work study job at Southwestern at Memphis which lasted over fifty years. As time went by, she became president and CEO leading the Memphis affiliate. She later served as the Girls Inc. Regional Director. Those who knew Patricia knew that she found the work intellectually stimulating and fun, mentioning many times that, '"she could not believe she was being paid to do the work." She also served throughout her career as Executive Director for Memphis Center of Reproductive Health.
In 1987, the accomplished Patricia Ann Claxton Howard was inducted into the Memphis, Tennessee Chapter of Links, Inc. During her active years in the organization, she served as vice-president, president, and financial secretary. She also served on the Youth Services and National Trends Committee for the Links organization. She could be found frequently developing and inspiring young women through the annual Links Cotillion. In the early years, one of her favorite tasks was to drive debutantes to the Tennessee Black Caucus for their leadership development activity.
Some of the many organizations where Patricia Ann Claxton Howard served were the Memphis and Shelby County Collaborative for American Humanics, the Community Forum, board member of Girls, Inc. (the national organization), the youth council for the local (Memphis) Work Force Investment Agency, the Memphis Regional Planned Parenthood Board, the Coalition of 100 Black Women, and the Blue Ridge Institute for Community Services Executives in the Southeast. She was member of Leadership Memphis '86. In 2017, Patricia Claxton Howard received the 2017 Girls Inc. of Memphis SMART Award, The Black Students Association Alumni of the Year from Rhodes College in 2004, the 1999 Pinnacle Leadership Award from Youth United Way, the Thomas W. Briggs Award from Community Service, the 1997 Mertie Buckman Mentor Award from the Women's Foundation and the 1992 Women of Achievement Vision Award.
One special attribute of Patricia's life was her ability to offer and be open to receive the love of friends. Her greetings were genuinely warm and many times accompanied by a tender and sweet embrace. Her gifts were keepsakes. Her cards and notes were from her heart. She was always ready with answers when you needed them. Likewise, she received love with appreciation.
Patricia Ann Claxton Howard is survived by her spouse, Aubrey James Howard, a son, Adrian, a sister Deborah Walker, a brother Esperdrone Smith, a niece Patria Walker, a nephew Drew Smith, two grand-nephews Malachi and Micah Stewart, cousins Judy Pierce, Adrienne Davis, and Pamela Dotson, and a host of relatives and friends whose lives have been truly enriched just by knowing Patricia. Her joyful smile and bright eyes will remain with us forever.
Memorial service will be on 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at McNeill Concert Hall 613 University Street.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019