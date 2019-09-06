|
|
Patricia Ellen Harris
- - Patricia Ellen Harris, "The Queen"
Home-going Celebration
Mrs. Patricia ""Pat"" Ellen Harris Rawls, 73 entered the kingdom of Heaven with eternal life as a ""Queen"" on August the 26th of 2019. She was born on November 19, 1945 to the late Robert and Sarah Rawls in Memphis, Tennessee. She was raised in a loving Christian based home with her parents and five siblings. She graduated from Booker T. Washington in 1963. She was employed at as a teacher's assistant's at White Chapel's Elementary. She had a unconditional passion for children who loved to be around her. After her retirement she continued to educate countless children with disciple, love, spiritual nourishment.
Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gregory Harris.
Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Robert Harris, two sons Patrick Harris and Edward (Saundra) Harris, one daughter Carla (Lance) McGuire; one brother, Leslie(Antionette) Rawls; one sister Werda(Lee) Tanksley; three granddaughters Christina Harris; Porscha McGuire; Jasmine Saulsberry; one grandson, Derrick Saulsberry and extended family
The family will receive family and friends from 5:30 to 7:00 Friday, September the 6th 2019 at M J Edwards & Sons Whitehaven Funeral Chapel 5594 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116, this Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 for the wake.
The service will be at 12:30 pm at New Nonconnah Missionary Baptist Church at 4701 Tulane Rd Memphis, TN 38109 on the 7th of September. MJ Edwards and Sons Whitehaven Funeral Chapel
901-332-3164
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019