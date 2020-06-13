Patricia (Patsy) Faye Merideth Tully



Memphis - Our beloved mother, Patricia (Patsy) Faye Merideth Tully of Memphis, TN, passed from this world on June 11, 2020, at the age of 84. Patsy was born on November 27, 1935, in Amory, MS to James and Mary LaVelle Merideth. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband of 55 years, Joe Clinton Tully.



Patsy is survived by her five children Donna Tully Bell, Holly Tully Davis, Tonya Tully Angel, Dirk V. Tully and Dawn Tully Jordan, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Her unfailingly sweet and gentle presence will be keenly missed by all. She was a good friend and loving mother with a delightful sense of humor; she always saw only the best in people.



We are respectfully honoring Patsy's wish that no funeral services be held.









