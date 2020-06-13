Patricia Faye Merideth (Patsy) Tully
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Patsy) Faye Merideth Tully

Memphis - Our beloved mother, Patricia (Patsy) Faye Merideth Tully of Memphis, TN, passed from this world on June 11, 2020, at the age of 84. Patsy was born on November 27, 1935, in Amory, MS to James and Mary LaVelle Merideth. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband of 55 years, Joe Clinton Tully.

Patsy is survived by her five children Donna Tully Bell, Holly Tully Davis, Tonya Tully Angel, Dirk V. Tully and Dawn Tully Jordan, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her unfailingly sweet and gentle presence will be keenly missed by all. She was a good friend and loving mother with a delightful sense of humor; she always saw only the best in people.

We are respectfully honoring Patsy's wish that no funeral services be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved