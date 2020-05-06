Patricia Fern Prendergast
Patricia "Pat" Prendergast went to be with the Lord on 5-1-20. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Merkin, son-in-law John Merkin and grandchildren Ashley & Drew Merkin. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a BS in Education and a Masters in Administration. She taught for 31 years in Memphis City Schools. She was a recipient of Rotary award for teaching excellence and listed as Who's Who among America's teachers. No public services are planned. Memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
