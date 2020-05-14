Patricia "Patsy" Jean Denham SweatBartlett - Patricia "Patsy" Jean Denham Sweat, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed peacefully in her sleep on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett William and Carry West Denham of Moultrie, Ga; all but one sibling; her husband, Dr. Arthur J. Sweat, LT. USN; and her daughter, Abbe Jane (Randy) Jackson. She is survived four other children, Thomas Jerome Sweat of Salisbury, TN, William Dutch (Doris) Sweat of Cabool, MO, Rachel Ellen (Eric) McClung of Bon Aqua, TN, and Christopher Denham (Debra) Sweat of Memphis, TN; her sister Janice (Billy) Mullis of Leesburg, GA; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123