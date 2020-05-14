Patricia Jean Denham "Patsy" Sweat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patsy" Jean Denham Sweat

Bartlett - Patricia "Patsy" Jean Denham Sweat, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed peacefully in her sleep on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett William and Carry West Denham of Moultrie, Ga; all but one sibling; her husband, Dr. Arthur J. Sweat, LT. USN; and her daughter, Abbe Jane (Randy) Jackson. She is survived four other children, Thomas Jerome Sweat of Salisbury, TN, William Dutch (Doris) Sweat of Cabool, MO, Rachel Ellen (Eric) McClung of Bon Aqua, TN, and Christopher Denham (Debra) Sweat of Memphis, TN; her sister Janice (Billy) Mullis of Leesburg, GA; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved