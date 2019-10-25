Services
Patricia Jo Ann Milne

Patricia Jo Ann Milne Obituary
Patricia Jo Ann Milne

Southaven - Patricia Jo Ann Milne, 89, of Southaven, MS went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Ms. Milne was born September 20, 1930 in Ponca City, OK to William and Sophia Minnis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Milne, and her parents. She is survived by her nieces, Janice Curtis and Trish Johnson; and nephew, Larry Waltzer. Ms. Milne retired from First Tennessee Bank as a teller. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
