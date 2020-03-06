|
Patricia "Pat" L. Potts
Livermore, CA - April 29, 1946 - February 25, 2020. Pat Potts died in her home in Livermore, California after a long illness.
Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio to Master Chief Petty Officer Bill and Mrs. Mary Hoyt. She grew up in Hampton Roads, Virginia and Millington, Tennessee and settled in Bartlett, Tennessee where she raised her two sons, Chris and Mark.
Pat received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater Education from the University of Memphis in 1975 and her Master's Degree in Special Education from The University of Memphis in 1977.
In 1991, she married Chief Warrant Officer Jim Potts and settled in Livermore, California.
Pat taught special education in Memphis City Schools, North Valley School in Santa Rosa, California and Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California. She retired from teaching in 2008.
Pat's love of teaching was exceeded by her Catholic faith which brought her great relief in the final years of her life.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jim Potts, her sons, Chris Condon and Mark Hamer, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Mary Hoyt and her grandson Jared Hamer.
Services will held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave, Livermore, California on March 10, 2020. Pat will be interred at San Joaquin National Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California on March 11, 2020 where Jim will join her.
Pat asked that in lieu of flowers that you make a contribution to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020