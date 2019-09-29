|
Patricia Lewis Parks Simon
- - On Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, Patricia Lewis Parks Simon, loving elder sister and aunt and beloved friend to many, died at the age of 77.
Pat was born on September 22, 1942, in Oxford, Mississippi to George (Pat) Parks and Sarah Parks of Coldwater, Mississippi. Pat received her undergraduate degree from Northwest Mississippi Junior College. Her twenty years in corporate sales began with a brief stint with Mattel Toys in Memphis, then continued in Houston, Texas with the Dale Carnegie Institute. In 1984, she received national recognition as a top salesperson and earned membership in Dale
Carnegie's "250" Club. Returning to Memphis in 1988 she continued her career with Dale Carnegie until 1997 when she became a job developer for The Work Place. For the last eight years of her life she was an esteemed corporate receptionist at Allen & Hoschall Inc.
From childhood through her last days as an adult, the destination of Pat's journey was to authentically live out her identity as a child of God, in all circumstances. Pat's prayerfully timed invitations to join her on this pathway were extended to family members, friends and strangers
along the way. To a would-be assailant she once exclaimed, "Jesus does not want you to do this!". Her relationship with her Creator served as Pat's model for making and keeping friends.
Reunions, trips and lunch dates with high school friends continued until her last months.
Friends made in business as well as friends in her church were continually drawn into her circle of influence by her exemplary work ethic, her great sense of humor and mastery of a jest, her depth of appreciation for the arts and the symphony, and her genuine concern for others. The archaic definition of hospice is as a lodging for travelers. The last eleven days of Pat's journey were spent under the gentle care of Methodist Alliance. Her final written words in a journal were ". . .maintain an attitude of perfect trust . . . in the reality of His presence."
Pat was preceded in death by her father, Pat, and her mother, Sarah. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Beth McCown and Kathy Hines, brother-in-law Roger McCown, nephews Roger and Carter McCown, Aaron and Philip Hines, several cousins and many friends she counted as brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Sycamore View Church of Christ, 1910 Sycamore View Road at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be given online or sent to either of two local non-profits: Hope Works, Inc., PO Box 22999, Memphis, TN 38122 or
AgapeNorth, 580 Tillman St., Suite 5, Memphis, TN 38112.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019