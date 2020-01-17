|
|
Patricia Mae Gay
Oxford, MS - Ms. Patricia Ann Gay, 84, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 at her residence in Oxford, MS, while surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Coleman Funeral Home on Hwy 7 in Oxford, MS, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11:00 am in the chapel.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Conlee (Michaelene), of Oxford, MS; one sister, Kay Owens (Ernie), of Forney, TX; one daughter-in-law, Jill Samuels, of Memphis, TN; three granddaughters, Anna Graves, Liat Samuels, and Lynnie Samuels, all of Memphis, TN; one niece, Heather Rodriquez (Marcus), of Forney, TX; two great-nieces, Addie Rodriquez and Delaney Rodriquez, both of Forney, TX; a close friend and movie partner, Bill Rogers, of Oxford,MS; and her beloved dog, Rusty Gay, of Oxford, MS.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gay; two daughters, Rosemary Conlee and Deborah Lynn Conlee; and her parents, Garland and Vera Waggoner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Audubon Society. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020