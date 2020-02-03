|
Patricia Malmo Gabrieleschi
Memphis - Patricia Malmo Gabrieleschi, 95, died February 3 in Memphis. She was born in Fargo, ND, moved to Memphis with her family at Age 13. She was the oldest living graduate of St. Mary's School and was graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She was employed by Chicago & Southern Airlines, managed the lending library at Lowenstein's Department Store and managed Time Square Clock Shop. She is survived by daughters, Ellen Gabrieleschi of Des Moines, IA, and Lisa Gabrieleschi Parry of Memphis; grandson, Drew Parry, who gave her loving care, and granddaughter, Katie Parry, both of Memphis; brothers, Donald A. Malmo (Elma) and John Malmo (Betty), both of Memphis. She was pre-deceased by her mother and father, the late Gerald M. and Adeline Malmo, and brother, Gerald M. Malmo, Jr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020