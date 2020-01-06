|
|
Patricia "Pat" Scruggs Nieman
Patricia "Pat" Scruggs Nieman, 95, a lifetime resident of Memphis, Tennessee and a founding member and parishioner of The Church of the Holy Spirit, passed peacefully into God's arms on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.
"Pat" was born in 1924, graduated St Agnes Academy in 1943 and worked at 20th Century Fox. She met her husband, Bob Nieman, at a Legion of Mary meeting and took on an even larger job with her husband in the raising of their 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She and Bob were happily married for 23 years. He passed away in 1976.
The loves of her life were the Lord, the Blessed Mother, her husband and her large family. (She loved having a full house!) She cherished not only her immediate family but her extended family - sons and daughters in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors as well as all of their children. She loved being around children and found her greatest joy in raising and guiding them.
She was a woman of prayer, attended Mass and prayed the Rosary daily and encouraged her family and friends to do the same. She was a beautiful example of self-sacrifice, following the example of her Lord in putting the needs of her family ahead of her own to the very end. She was the candle that ignited the fire of faith in so many others. She lived what most people would deem an ordinary life extra-ordinarily well - facing a lifetime of difficult challenges yet always with a smile on her face.
She loved to have fun and was an active traveler well into her 80's visiting Canada, the Northwest, and the east coast in the later days of her life.
She is survived by her 7 Children: Bob Nieman (Becky), Kevin Nieman (Donna), Debbie Yeager, Lisa Kiser (Matt), Tim Nieman (Jill), Amy Luckett (Bubba) and Pat Nieman (Jenni); and her 12 grandchildren: Lauren Distretti (Adam), Brynnan Muller (Michael), Blair Nieman, Brittany Luckett, Patrick Kiser (Sarah), Patrice Christian (Kevin), Beth Yates (Cameron), Brad Luckett, Michelle Nieman, Jordan Nieman, Ben Nieman, and Kate Nieman; and 6 great-grandchildren: Charlie, Libby and Henry Muller; Kiser and Ellie Distretti; and Thomas Kiser.
We would also like to thank the staff at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House and all of her caregivers for their loving support of our mother and for their kindness to each of us.
Memphis Memorial Park will be entrusted with the arrangements.
Funeral arrangements will be on Wednesday January 8th. A Rosary will be said at 10:00 AM , Visitation starts at 10:30 and the Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 Noon.
HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
4851 Park Avenue
Memphis, Tennessee 38117
Phone: 901.767.6949
In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts may be made to : Baptist Reynolds Hospice House
https://lhcgroup.com/locations/baptist-reynolds-hospice-house/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020