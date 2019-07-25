|
Patrick Oswald Bailey
Memphis - Patrick Oswald Bailey, age 80, passed away on July 22, 2019 cradled in the arms of his loving wife. Born to Malcolm Bailey and MaryJane Mahoney Bailey on September 13, 1938 in Madras, India, he was the third of ten children. He was raised in India, spending much of his childhood in the Darjeeling region attending Catholic Irish Christian Boarding School as a protection his parents provided to him and his siblings during the early years of WWII.
He traveled to England as a young man to fulfill his military service and joined the Royal Air Force. There he achieved his dream of becoming an aircraft engineer.
Patrick worked in England and Germany with various airlines and ultimately was sent to Memphis, TN by MTU Maintenance to provide FEDEX his engineering expertise.
While in Memphis, he met his wife, the former Nancy Miles. Nancy traveled with Patrick during his work years and they were married in Shanghai, China on November 16, 2001. Throughout their years together Patrick and Nancy traveled extensively throughout Asia and Europe. A particular highlight of their travels was through Tibet to arrive at the base camp on the North Face of Mount Everest and seeing the mountain on a moon and starlight night.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; one daughter from his first marriage Elke Bailey-Sill (Thomas) of Niedernhausen, Germany and a grandson Dennis of Niedernhausen, Germany; seven siblings and many nieces and nephews living in Europe and Australia.
The family wishes to acknowledge the kind and loving care of his doctor, Aleksandar Jankov and all the nurses caring for Patrick in his final hours.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will be on Saturday, July 27 at 12:00 noon at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro, AR.
The family wishes memorials to be made to MIFA, Union Mission, St. Jude, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019