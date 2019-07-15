|
|
Patrick Thomas, CMSgt USAF, ret.
Millington - Patrick Thomas, CMSgt USAF, ret., 83, of Millington, TN passed away July 11, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Thomas; daughter, Patricia Guy; son, Andy Thomas; brother, Woody Thomas; and four grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Joey and Jacy. The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 8 pm Wednesday, July 17 and the service will be 9 am Thursday, July 18 at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 15, 2019