Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home
1900 West Washington Avenue
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 932-3531
Jonesboro, AR - Patsy Ann Shelton, 81, of Jonesboro left this walk of life Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was born January 3, 1938 in Hughes, AR to Ollie and Effie Bledsoe Mealer. She enjoyed forty-one years working as an RN. She loved gardening, bird watching, and calling the hogs. Her greatest joy was being "Grandma".

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of forty-three years, Dewey Shelton; son, Gregory "Stretch" Shelton; two sisters and one brother.

Left to cherish her memory is son, Brian Shelton and loving daughter by marriage, Ashley Shelton; grandchildren, Brian Shelton, Jr., Allyson Stevens, and Stinson Shelton; brother, Cecil Gracey, Sr.; sisters, Barbara Hyatt and Joan Cupples; and beloved puppy, Precious.

Private graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Crittenden Memorial Park under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, Jonesboro, AR.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to , Arkansas Chapter, 204 Executive Ct., Ste. 301, Little Rock, AR 72203.

Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 27, 2019
