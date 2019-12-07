|
Patsy Ruth Bailey Hunter
Patsy Ruth Bailey Hunter, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Francis Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Arlen Bailey and William Thomas Bailey.
Patsy grew up in Eupora, MS where she met and married the love of her life, Bennett Edward Hunter III of Macon, MS.
Patsy and Bennett had three daughters, Debbie Hunter of Memphis, Tn, Kathy Fowler of Easley, SC. and Cheryl Crawford of Hendersonville, NC..
After the birth of their 2nd daughter, the family moved to Memphis, TN where she was an elementary school teacher for many years. She loved being a teacher and was much loved by her students.
After retirement, Patsy and Bennett moved to Hendersonville, NC. She loved playing bridge, ballroom dancing, spending time with her family and friends, and her relationship with The Lord.
She is survived by her beloved husband Bennett, her three daughters Debbie, Kathy, and Cheryl, 4 grandchildren, Mindy, Heather, Jereme and Zach and 2 great grandchildren, Hunter And Rylan. Her sisters, Mary "Tiny" Bailey, and Jeannie Rogers. And many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, friends and church.
Patsy's memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 29, at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church and a reception immediately following in the Gettman Room.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019