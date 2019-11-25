Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Patsy Sue Harris


1949 - 2019
Patsy Sue Harris Obituary
Patsy Sue Harris

Memphis - Patsy Sue Harris, age 70 of Memphis, TN passed away November 23, 2019. She was born May 24, 1949 in Poplar Bluff, MO to Gordon and Mildred Rigdon of Corning, AR. She graduated from Corning High School in 1967, and attended Arkansas State University for 1 year. Fifty years ago, she met Mike Harris and they were married for 45 years. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary June 8, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; two brothers-in-law, Pat Harris (Jana) and Mark Harris (Gwyn) and their respective children and grandchildren.

There will be no services in Memphis, and she will be cremated and later laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery in Little Rock, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
