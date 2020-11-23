1/1
Patty Sue Jordan
Patty Sue Jordan, 87, passed away on November 19, 2020, after suffering and fighting with all her might against Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was the daughter of Robert Hollis Jordan and Gladys Wiley Jordan of the Piney Grove community in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

James and Patty were longtime residents of Germantown, Tennessee. They recently moved to Assisted Living in Grayson, Georgia.

Patty is survived by her husband, James Thomas Jordan of Toone, Tennessee, currently residing in Grayson, Georgia; her son and his wife, Robert Thomas "Tommy" Jordan and Connie Jordan, Johns Creek, Georgia; her daughter and her husband, Patricia Lynn Jordan Amaya and Joe Amaya, Lilburn, Georgia; her grandchildren who she loved so much, Ashley Jordan, Charleston, South Carolina, Clark Jordan, Statesboro, Georgia, Jonathan Amaya, Lilburn, Georgia, and Jordan Amaya, Lilburn, Georgia; her brother and his wife, John Howard Jordan and Mary Jean Jordan, Henderson, Tennessee; her six nieces and nephews; and ten great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation:

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/PattyJordan




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
