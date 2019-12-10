|
|
Paul A. Lewis
Paul A. Lewis, 66, passed away December 9, 2019. Mr. Lewis was retired from the US Navy and enjoyed bowling, working on vehicles, photography, dogs, sports and meeting new people. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lewis of Millington, TN; son, Christopher Lewis of Millington, TN; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lewis Jr., Jeffrey Lewis, Ardenia Lewis, Joziah Murphy, Zyaire Murphy, Lesley Lewis-Mendoza and one "on-the-way". The family will have a gathering of friends Saturday (Dec 14) from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019