Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Lewis Obituary
Paul A. Lewis

Paul A. Lewis, 66, passed away December 9, 2019. Mr. Lewis was retired from the US Navy and enjoyed bowling, working on vehicles, photography, dogs, sports and meeting new people. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lewis of Millington, TN; son, Christopher Lewis of Millington, TN; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lewis Jr., Jeffrey Lewis, Ardenia Lewis, Joziah Murphy, Zyaire Murphy, Lesley Lewis-Mendoza and one "on-the-way". The family will have a gathering of friends Saturday (Dec 14) from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -