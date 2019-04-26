|
|
Paul David Plass
Memphis, Tn
Paul David Plass, age 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on July 5, 1952 in Memphis, TN to Vernon Francis Plass and Rosemary Williams Plass. He attended St. Michaels Elementary School and Bartlett High School. He was forever a "Panther". His mischievous ways started very early in life as he and David Herr, an elementary school friend were nicknamed "Satan and Lucifer". Before becoming disabled he worked as a fitter/welder in local steel shops and later in life worked in the Collection business. He was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast who started out riding big Honda's before changing over to Harleys. Motorcycles and life indeed took him on a wild and adventurous life. In his own way he loved all of his family and friends. Later in life he and his Dad could be seen at Mass every Sunday at St. Ann Bartlett Catholic Church. He shared his birthday with Michelle Plass Phillips and Melanie Plass. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosemary Williams Plass and his father Vernon Francis Plass. He is survived by his siblings, Terry Donnelly Plass, Richard Plass, Patrick Plass, Michelle Plass, Melanie Plass and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family, friends and others whose lives Paul touched are invited to services in the Chapel at St. Ann Bartlett Church on Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to be made in his name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019