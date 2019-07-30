|
Paul E. Sams
Brighton - Paul E. Sams, 81, of Brighton, TN formerly of Memphis passed away on July 28, 2019. He retired from General Electric after 32 years as a maintenance mechanic, was a member of Brighton Church of Christ and loved traveling, hunting and fishing. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Kessinger and Mack Sams and a granddaughter, Sarah Beth Bell. He is survived by his wife, Helen Diane Sams; daughters, Kim Bell (David), Lisa Manley (Bob) and Lisa Gambill (Paul); grandchildren, Kristina Bell, Ethan Bell, Christain Bell, Preston Manley, Joseph Weindel, Jessica Weindel, Emily Mason, Jon Weindel, Marc Weindel; great-grandchildren, Alyson Mason, Ty Mason, Nick Mason, Autumn Weindel, Claire Weindel and Dottie Weindel. The family will receive friends Wednesday (July 31) from 12:30pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Munford Chapel. Interment to follow in Salem Cemetery in Atoka, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 30, 2019