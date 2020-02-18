|
Paul Eugene Upton
Memphis -
Paul Eugene Upton, 89, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Jean Upton; his son, Mark Alan Upton; his daughter, Sandra Carol Brooks, and his parents, Bessie Jane and Relder Dewitt Upton.
Mr. Upton is survived by his son, Paul Anthony Upton; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed competitive quail-birddog hunting using his own dogs he trained. He won numerous competitions all around the midsouth. Golf was his other favorite hobby right next to antiquing with his wife for years. Most of all he loved visits from his any of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Upton retired after 38 years working for Coca-Cola.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Mr. Upton's name to or The .
