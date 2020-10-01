1/1
Paul G. Fritsche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul G. Fritsche

Ravenna, OH - Paul G. Fritsche, 89, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away September 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 12, 1931 in Long Island, New York, the son of Paul and Olga (Meding). On January 12, 1952, he married Shirley (Malone). Together they shared 68 years of marriage. His career started as a watchmaker, moved into a systems analyst position with AT&T. He was an excellent woodworker and a long time member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cordova, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by parents Paul and Olga, and grandson Jonathan. He is survived by wife Shirley; son Carl (Jacqueline) of Eatontown, New Jersey; daughter Patti Fritsche-Adams (Dale) of Ravenna, Ohio; grandson Joseph; grandson David; granddaughter Elisabeth; three great grandchildren; brother David (Darlene) of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; sister Nancy (Wolf) Gensch of Carbondale, Colorado. A special thank you to the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church of Cordova, Tennessee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved