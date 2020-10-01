Paul G. Fritsche



Ravenna, OH - Paul G. Fritsche, 89, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away September 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 12, 1931 in Long Island, New York, the son of Paul and Olga (Meding). On January 12, 1952, he married Shirley (Malone). Together they shared 68 years of marriage. His career started as a watchmaker, moved into a systems analyst position with AT&T. He was an excellent woodworker and a long time member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cordova, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by parents Paul and Olga, and grandson Jonathan. He is survived by wife Shirley; son Carl (Jacqueline) of Eatontown, New Jersey; daughter Patti Fritsche-Adams (Dale) of Ravenna, Ohio; grandson Joseph; grandson David; granddaughter Elisabeth; three great grandchildren; brother David (Darlene) of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; sister Nancy (Wolf) Gensch of Carbondale, Colorado. A special thank you to the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church of Cordova, Tennessee.









