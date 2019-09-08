Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Poplar
View Map
Memphis - Paul Graham Yost, Jr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Kings Daughters and Sons Home. He was born in Memphis, TN and graduated from Messick High School. After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Memphis, he served in the Air Force. Paul returned to the University of Memphis earning masters degrees and becoming a psychological examiner. First, he worked for Memphis Mental Health Institute and later for West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Wenonah Hascher and his father, Paul Graham Yost, Sr. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Johns (Bill, Sr.); a nephew, Bill Johns, Jr. (Luanne); a nephew, Mike Johns (Kelli);and a niece, Jenny Wilkes (Jeremy); 6 great nieces; seven great nephews; 2 great, great nieces, and 1 great, great nephew. He enjoyed keeping up with news of each family member and planning Christmas gifts for each one. The family is extremely grateful for the remarkable and gracious care Paul received at the Kings Daughters and Sons Home. Also, Crossroads Hospice gave great comfort during Paul's final day. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar at 1:00 P.M. The family asks that any memorials be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019
