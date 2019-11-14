|
|
Paul Joseph Long, Sr.
Paul Long, Sr. passed November 11, 2019. Born December 29, 1931, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Hilda and Frank Long. Paul graduated from The University of Iowa in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then entered the Army where he was a First Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineer at Ford Ord California. After leaving the Army, he worked for IBM and then owned his own business, General Data Corporation, with his best friend, Jack Connolly. Holiday Inn purchased their company where Paul was named vice-president of Data Processing. At Holiday Inn, he and Jack Connolly developed the first Holiday System of Reservation. In 1967, the US Chamber of Commerce asked Paul and Jack to demonstrate the reservation system in Germany. After many years with Holiday Inn, he then worked for American Express and helped to develop their Annex System. When the Reservation System was moved to Phoenix, Arizona, Mr. Long worked as the Director of Computer Operations for the Memphis City Schools Board of Education until his retirement. Mr. Long was a devout Catholic and was a former member of Holy Rosary Church and for the last 26 years a member of the Catholic Church of Incarnation. He served at both churches as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, Minister of the Sick, Perpetual Adoration, The Light of the World Program, and Parish Council President. He was a member of the Serra Club of Memphis and worked as an active member of the secretariat in the Cursillo for many years serving as rector and developing the leadership school. He is a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus 4312. He belonged to the DDD Square Dance Club where he was an avid square dancer and served as president for many years. He was Service Chairman of The National Square Dance Convention held in Memphis, as well as Chairman of the Mid-South Festival. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Francis and Ray Long. He is survived by his wife, Cleo Long of 64 years, sons Paul (Regina), John (Judy), Timothy (Celeste), Thomas (Cheryl), and Chris and daughter, Angela Rupprecht, 10 grandchildren, Rachael, Matthew, Trey, Melissa, Patrick, Michael, Bridget, Kayla, Connor, and Joshua, and 3 great-grandchildren Emma, Simon, and Ava. Donations to The Catholic Church of Incarnation or St. Jude Hospital are appreciated. Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Catholic Church of Incarnation, 360 Bray Station, Collierville, TN with visitation at 9:00-10:30 am, Mass at 11:00 am, and Graveside service at 12:30 pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019