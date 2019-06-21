Paul L. Overall, Jr.



Olive Branch, MS - Paul L. Overall, Jr., 87, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was a graduate of Memphis Central High School in 1950. Paul was a great patriot and served his country by enlisting in the US Army and served during the Korean War. He was a hard worker, that enjoyed taking care of his family. He worked two full time jobs for many years, mail carrier for the United States Post Office and a clerk at Illinois Central Railroad where he retired.



Paul was an avid tennis player that played well into his 80's and LOVED cruising and traveling with his family. Mr. Overall's favorite pass time was watching the military channel war movies and all the westerns he could find, especially if John Wayne was the actor.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Willie Mae (Key) Overall, his sister, Bobbye Jean Carr and daughter, Theresa Skaggs. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Marianne Overall, three daughters, Suzanne Landis of Olathe, KS, Linda Gibson (Don) of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Paula Young (Bubba) of Arlington, TN and two sons, Jimmy Skaggs (Tonya) of Germantown, TN and David Overall (Deborah) of Memphis, TN, 14 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and host of family and friends.



The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 AM with Service immediately following at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Entombment will be in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.