Paul Lee Bruder



Paul Lee Bruder passed away peacefully October 15, 2020 at his home. Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 9, 1935 to William and Lillian Bruder.



After graduating from Coral Gables High School in Florida, Paul enlisted in the Air Force and served in intelligence in Germany. Upon completing his obligation to his country which he was very proud to do he graduated from the University Of Miami and had a distinguished career with S.P. Richards Company.



Paul is survived by his wife Suzanne of Germantown and his son Thomas (Alice) of Pasadena, California.









