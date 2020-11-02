1/
Paul Lee Bruder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Lee Bruder

Paul Lee Bruder passed away peacefully October 15, 2020 at his home. Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 9, 1935 to William and Lillian Bruder.

After graduating from Coral Gables High School in Florida, Paul enlisted in the Air Force and served in intelligence in Germany. Upon completing his obligation to his country which he was very proud to do he graduated from the University Of Miami and had a distinguished career with S.P. Richards Company.

Paul is survived by his wife Suzanne of Germantown and his son Thomas (Alice) of Pasadena, California.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved