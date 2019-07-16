|
Paul Lynn Kelly, Jr.
- - Paul Lynn Kelly, Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
He was born February 16, 1942 to the late Paul L. Kelly Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Keen Kelly. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Kelly and sisters Pauline Ingram, Lynn Smith, Betty Ervin and Janie Baudo. He is survived by his wife Joan Kelly and three children Mike Kelly (Lori), David Kelly (Leslie), and Robin Kelly; six grandchildren Shannon Capps (Kendall), Drew Kelly (Melissa), Jacob Kelly (Rebekah), Kristina White (Andrew), Davis Kelly, Carter Kelly, five great grandchildren and a sister Corra Dell Frayser. Paul also leaves many additional family and numerous friends.
Paul was a loving husband and father who provided for his family while working at UPS for thirty-five years and Penske Rental for several years. He was very involved in his kids' lives. He coached his boys in Pendleton sports for years and cheered his daughter on in softball. He had a strong faith and sought to exemplify Christ in everything he did.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time at 11:30am, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home, 6815 Parkview Blvd., Olive Branch, MS 38654
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, where Paul was a member, or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019