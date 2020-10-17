1/
Paul Mazzanti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Mazzanti

Tryon, NC - "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has known what God has prepared for those who love him." I Corinthians 2:9

Paul Mazzanti, age 80, passed away Oct.15, 2020 at The Manor Lake Memory Care Home-Bridgemill in Georgia after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Paul lived in Germantown, TN for over 40 years and spent most of his career with Valvoline Oil Company as Regional Sales Representative. He was originally from Lake Village, AR, played football for Arkansas Razorbacks and made Memphis his home in the 1960s where he started his career with Firestone as a Sales Representative. Paul never met a stranger and his enthusiasm for life and all things Arkansas football were evident daily.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Mazzanti. Surviving older siblings include his brothers, Joseph Mazzanti, Eugene Mazzanti (Harriette), Frank Mazzanti, Fiore Mazzanti (Judy) and his sister, Katherine Talbot. He is also survived by a host of Mazzanti cousins, nieces & nephews.

A private family service will be held in the next few days.

Tributes in memorial can be made to the Alzheimer's Association

An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved