Paul Mazzanti
Tryon, NC - "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has known what God has prepared for those who love him." I Corinthians 2:9
Paul Mazzanti, age 80, passed away Oct.15, 2020 at The Manor Lake Memory Care Home-Bridgemill in Georgia after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Paul lived in Germantown, TN for over 40 years and spent most of his career with Valvoline Oil Company as Regional Sales Representative. He was originally from Lake Village, AR, played football for Arkansas Razorbacks and made Memphis his home in the 1960s where he started his career with Firestone as a Sales Representative. Paul never met a stranger and his enthusiasm for life and all things Arkansas football were evident daily.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Mazzanti. Surviving older siblings include his brothers, Joseph Mazzanti, Eugene Mazzanti (Harriette), Frank Mazzanti, Fiore Mazzanti (Judy) and his sister, Katherine Talbot. He is also survived by a host of Mazzanti cousins, nieces & nephews.
A private family service will be held in the next few days.
Tributes in memorial can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
