Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Paul R. Taylor passed away March 15, 2019. He was born in Adamsville, TN to Asa M. Taylor and Ethel R. Taylor, both deceased. Paul graduated from Union University, Jackson, TN, and received his Masters degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He retired from the Memphis City School System after 36 years.

He coached and taught at Overton, Kingsbury and Hamilton High Schools. He served as the Principal of Sea Isle Elementary and Ridgeway Elementary Schools. He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church. He was a member and Past King of the Grand Krewe of PTAH.

He was preceded by his brother, Gordon Taylor and sister, Mary Sue Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis and two sons, William Scott Taylor, New York City, NY; David P Taylor (Lisa) Wilmington, NC and four granddaughters, Mary (Myles) Hackensack, NJ, Abby Taylor, Nashville, TN and Anna Taylor and Emily Taylor of Wilmington, NC, and a sister, Nancy Johnsey of Jackson, TN.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening, March 24 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral service to be held Monday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019
