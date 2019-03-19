|
Paul Randall Hall
Southaven, MS
Paul Randall Hall of Southaven MS. Passed away quietly on March 17th, 2019.
Mr. Hall was a retiree of Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He was a member of Southaven Church of Christ.
Paul is survived by his four children; Randy Hall (Pansy)of Collierville, TN,Jim Hall (Alicia) of Southaven, MS, Karen Sliney (Fred) of Memphis, TN, Joey Hall of Vancouver, WA and six granddaughters. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10AM Wednesday , March 20, 2019 at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd., Memphis, TN. Friends of the family are welcome.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019