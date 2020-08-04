1/1
Paul Saunders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Saunders

Paul Craig Saunders, 54, passed away July 30,2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillie Saunders, mother Annie Belle Saunders, sister Pamela Denise Saunders, Father George W. Saunders and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. The visitation is Friday August 7, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Metropolitan Baptist Church 767 Walker Ave. The funeral is Saturday August 8, 2020 also at Metropolitan Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Metropolitan Scholarship Fund or LeMoyne Owen College. Arrangements are with R.S. Lewis Funeral Home, 374 Vance Avenue

(901) 526-3264




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved