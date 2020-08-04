Paul Saunders



Paul Craig Saunders, 54, passed away July 30,2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillie Saunders, mother Annie Belle Saunders, sister Pamela Denise Saunders, Father George W. Saunders and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. The visitation is Friday August 7, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Metropolitan Baptist Church 767 Walker Ave. The funeral is Saturday August 8, 2020 also at Metropolitan Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Metropolitan Scholarship Fund or LeMoyne Owen College. Arrangements are with R.S. Lewis Funeral Home, 374 Vance Avenue



(901) 526-3264









