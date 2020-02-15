Services
Father Paul Victor Canonici


1927 - 2020
Father Paul Victor Canonici Obituary
Father Paul Victor Canonici

Madison, MS - Paul Victor Canonici, age 92, of Madison, MS died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Highland Home in Ridgeland, MS.

In his last will and testament, Father Paul expresses appreciation and heartfelt thanks to his family and friends for their love and support throughout his life among them and begs their continued prayer in death.

At his request, Father Paul will rest with his grandparents on the Adriatic Coast. A Funeral Mass and burial ceremonies will be held in the cemetery chapel in Italy at a date and time to be determined.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, P.O. Box 239, Shaw, MS 38773 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church at Gluckstadt, 127 Church Rd., Madison, MS 39110.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
