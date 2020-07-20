1/
Paula Ann Thetford
Paula Ann Thetford

Memphis - Ms. Paula Ann Thetford, 75, of Memphis, TN, passed away at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Thetford was born in Michigan to her parents, Thomas and Mildred Sharpe on May 23, 1945. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ms. Thetford will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Ms. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Sharpe.

Ms. Thetford is survived by her daughter, Leslie Adair; her grandchildren, Cody Williams and Alexis Millington; her great-grandson, Tucker Williams; and her siblings.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the World Health Organization Covid-19 Fund (https://covid19responsefund.org/en/).

Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
