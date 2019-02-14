|
|
Paula Difani
Rogers, AR
Paula Wigington Difani, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2019. Paula was born in Memphis, but resided in Rogers, AR.
She was a faithful believer in Jesus and leaves a strong legacy of faith, hope and love with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wigington.
She leaves her mother, Louise Wigington; her brother, Chuck Wigington; sister, Patti Howard; four children, and eight grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held today at 2:00pm, Feb. 14, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Online condolences may be made to stockdale-moodyfs.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019