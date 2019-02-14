Services
Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services
2898 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 631-1353
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Fellowship Bible Church
Rogers, TN
Paula Wigington Difani, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2019. Paula was born in Memphis, but resided in Rogers, AR.

She was a faithful believer in Jesus and leaves a strong legacy of faith, hope and love with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wigington.

She leaves her mother, Louise Wigington; her brother, Chuck Wigington; sister, Patti Howard; four children, and eight grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held today at 2:00pm, Feb. 14, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Online condolences may be made to stockdale-moodyfs.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019
