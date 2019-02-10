|
|
Paula Rena Hill
Bartlett, TN
It has been four years and three days since the lord took you away. We love and miss you more than words can say. We know you waited with a smile when daddy came to join you. We know you're back to taking care of him and telling him what to do. Your mom, Arnette is alright. She misses you so. Jakelian and his crew miss you more than you know. Angela, Sherrial, Cedric, and Henderson are holding things together. We live in your memory, we love you forever
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 10, 2019