Paula Sue Miethe Barber

Paula Sue Miethe Barber Obituary
Paula Sue Miethe Barber

March 20, 1955 -

March 20, 2020

It is with deep sorrow and heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Paula Sue Miethe Barber, after her long fight with cancer. She went to be with our Lord Savior, Jesus Christ, at her home in Oakland, TN on her birthday March 20, 2020. Proceeded in death by her father, Billie Miethe and mother, Rosemary Miethe. Survived by her 3 brothers, Terry Miethe, Larry Miethe & Billy Miethe, and her husband of 5 years, Michael H Barber. Lovingly remembered by daughters Angela Whittington (Carl), Marlena Carpenter (Brandon) and son Dustin Dickerson (Cortney). She loved being outdoors, fishing, her flowers, but most importantly being "Maw" to her 5 grandchildren- Skyler, Devyn, Emerson, Deacon and Bryson. She made it her life mission for her family to know how much she loved them. This isn't goodbye, it's I'll see you later- "I love you more".

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to take a moment to hug your loved ones.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
