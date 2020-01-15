|
|
Paulina Anthonette Holbrook Adams
Paulina (Polly) Anthonette Holbrook Adams, 96, of Tijuana, Mexico (formerly Wellman, IA and Memphis, TN) passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at 715pm EST with her son, Robert Adams and daughter-in-law, Linda Adams, by her side.
Born in South Windham, Vermont August 30, 1923; she is preceded in death by her mother Gertrude F. Lynch Holbrook, father James E. Holbrook, and her oldest son, Lloyd James Adams, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Robert Buford Adams (Linda) of Tijuana, MX and daughter, Kimberley Kaye Adams Chandler (Tim) of Loganville, GA; 6 grandchildren: Jose Adams (Mia) of Seattle, WA; Christina Adams Diller (David) of North English, IA; Jeffrey Adams (Bethany) of Wellman, IA; Nathaniel Adams (Connie) of El Paso, TX; Drew Chandler (Alishia) of Covington, GA; Morgan Chandler of Winder, GA; and 7 great-grandchildren: Maeve, Maverick, Micaiah Diller; Foster Adams; Mason, Will, Braden Chandler.
Polly is a Northern having grown up in Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Her travels took her to Memphis, TN where she lived for many years, then to Wellman, IA and finally Tijuana, MX.
Polly graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing (Nashua, NH 1943) and from Memphis State University with her RN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Memphis, TN 1968). She practiced Nursing for 65 years in many roles - Head Nurse, Lead Nurse, Surgical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse, Nurse Educator, Private Duty Nurse (to Elvis Presley a couple of times), Clinical Nurse, Travel Nurse, Mission Nurse, Private Practice Nurse, Director of Nursing and Charge Nurse but her favorite role was tending to her three children whom she adored and sacrificed for.
Polly was known for her love and compassion of others, and her contagious smile and laughter.
The most important thing to Polly was for her children to be in church every Sunday morning/evening and Wednesday evening. Her number one desire was for her children to know the Lord.
Polly was an active member of Briarcrest Baptist Church (formerly East Park Baptist Church) in Memphis, TN for 23 years as well as her most recent home church, Upper Deer Creek in Wellman, IA for 25 years.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests donations in memory of Polly Adams be made to Upper Deer Creek Church, 3369 320th Street, Wellman, IA 52326 or on-line @ https://www.udcchurch.com, go to the bottom of the page and click on "on-line giving", then click on "Polly Adams Memorial".
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020