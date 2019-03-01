|
|
Pauline Barber Cooper
Millington, TN
Pauline Barber Cooper, 84, a retired sales clerk, passed away on February 26th, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by close family. She loved showing antique cars, dancing the night away, spending time with her birds, and playing Bunko with her friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11a.m. on Friday, March 1st at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds. Mrs. Cooper leaves her husband of 30 years, Dupree Cooper; son, Paul (Linda) Morgan; daughters, Drucilla Owings, Michelle (Tim) Bierdz; brother, Bobby Joe Barber; grandchildren, Natasha, Tess, James, Janie, Paul, Jacob, Julie; great-grandchildren, Grant, Morgan, Braden, and Jaxon. The family requests memorials be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019