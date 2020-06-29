Pauline Story
1944 - 2020
Pauline Story

December 6, 1944- June 23, 2020

She leaves beautiful memories to her family, four children, Cheryl, Xaviery (Chandra), W. Keith (Brooke), Desmond, four grandchildren (Trevor, Tyler, Alyssa, Bridgette), mother (Elvie), four sisters (Sylvia, Marline, Brenda, Bernice) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Story, on Feb. 2, 2004.

Viewing will be held at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN. 38128, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 5PM-7PM. Memorial Celebration will be held at New Hope Baptist Church of Memphis, 2356 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN, 38106, Friday, July 3, 2020, 12PM-2PM. Additional viewing will be 11AM-12PM, July 3, at the church.

Masks required.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
901-791-9700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 26, 2020
I know that God doesn't make mistakes. I miss you more than words can ever say. You were my oldest sister and I will miss you forever. Your chair is so empty and so is a part of my heart. We all had our seats at mother's house so it will never be the same. Love your baby sister.
BERNICE MOORE
Sister
June 26, 2020
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal Praying for the family of our church member Mrs.Pauline Story from the Harmony Voices of Glory Tony,Chris and Carl and Sanctuary of The Innerself Ministries and Elder Price
Tommy Ellis
Family
