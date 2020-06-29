Pauline Story



December 6, 1944- June 23, 2020



She leaves beautiful memories to her family, four children, Cheryl, Xaviery (Chandra), W. Keith (Brooke), Desmond, four grandchildren (Trevor, Tyler, Alyssa, Bridgette), mother (Elvie), four sisters (Sylvia, Marline, Brenda, Bernice) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Story, on Feb. 2, 2004.



Viewing will be held at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN. 38128, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 5PM-7PM. Memorial Celebration will be held at New Hope Baptist Church of Memphis, 2356 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN, 38106, Friday, July 3, 2020, 12PM-2PM. Additional viewing will be 11AM-12PM, July 3, at the church.



Masks required.









