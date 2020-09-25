Pearlie Mae Dotson



Memphis - Pearlie Mae Dotson, 78, of Memphis Tennessee, passed away September 20, 2020



Now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She leaves to cherish her memory



Two daughters Juanita Harris and Brenda Moy (Larry), eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren three sisters and three brothers.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday September 26,2020 11:00



at Dwelling Place Church at 3034 Austin Peay Hwy. were she was a faithful member.



R S Lewis Funeral Home is in charge



