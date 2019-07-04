Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lagoshen Baptist Church Gym
490 Lagoshen Rd.
Moscow, TN
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lagoshen Baptist Church Gym
490 Lagoshen Rd.
Moscow, TN
Moscow - Age 103, died June 29, 2019, former Cafeteria Worker with Fayette County Schools and a member of Lagoshen Baptist Church, Moscow, TN. She was the widow of Richard Settles, Sr. She leaves daughter, Frances Smith and 3 sons, Richard, Jr., Kennis and Joe Settles. 1 daughter, Bobby and 1 son, Linell preceded her in death. Visitation is Sunday, July 7, 12:00 Noon until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. at Lagoshen Baptist Church Gym, 490 Lagoshen Rd., Moscow, TN with burial following in Bethlehem Cemetery, Moscow, TN. M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 901-327-9360.
