Peggy Bowling WisemanBraden, TN. - Peggy Bowling Wiseman 72, of Braden, TN, passed away on August 4, 2020 at home. She was born February 3, 1948 to Gerald and Margaret (Moss) Bowling in Hickory Valley, TN. She married Robert Harry Wiseman on December 21, 1965 in Arlington, TN. She worked as an office manager for Lunceford Family Practice.Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Margaret Bowling; her brother, James Hugh Bowling; her sister, Rebecca Jean Wiseman; her nephew, Kenny Wayne Broughton; and great-nephews Tate and Rory Meadows.Peggy is survived by her spouse, Robert Harry Wiseman; her three daughters, Lisa Warren (Chad), Andrea Beck (Jake), and Tracie Allen (Keith); her sisters, Martha Meadows (James) and Carolyn Broughton (Kenny); 7 grandchildren, Sydney, Gabbie, Seth, Annie-Kate, Charlie, Bryce, and Drew. 7 great-nieces and nephews and 3 great, great-nieces and nephews.A visitation and the funeral will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial gardens. The visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with the Funeral services to be held at 10:00am, Friday, August 7, 2020. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be offered to Braden United Methodist Church.