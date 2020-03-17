Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
203 S. White Station Rd
View Map
Peggy Davis Mahoney


1929 - 2020
Peggy Davis Mahoney Obituary
Peggy Davis Mahoney

Memphis - Peggy Davis Mahoney of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 90 years.

Peggy was born on September 13, 1929 in Ripley, TN to Casie and Lucille Davis.

She was preceded in death by both parents; husband John T. Mahoney, Sr.; son John T. Mahoney, Jr. (Sherry); and daughters Peggy McGowan (Rob, deceased) and Mary Anne Gorman (Clyde).

She is survived by her son Patrick Joseph Mahoney (Margaret), daughter Catherine Mahoney, and sister Sue Roberts.

Peggy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside will be held at All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17th at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 382360, Germantown, TN 38138-2361.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
