Peggy Eason Vanderburg
Olive Branch - Peggy Ann Eason Vanderburg, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2020. She was born to the late James Nolan and Jimmye Scott Eason on August 20th, 1937. She was married to the love of her life for 55 years, the late David Hoover Vanderburg. She was preceded in death by his parents, R.P. and Irah Clay Funderburk and her beloved aunt, Myrtle McCrary.
Surviving are her children; Clay (Misty) Vanderburg, Scott (Cyndee) Vanderburg, Robert (Cheryl) Vanderburg and Susan (Chris) Yeroschak, 10 grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Brittney, Nathan, Billy, Mallory, Marcy, Morgan, Megan (Jason), Jeffrey and Tucker, and 4 great-grandchildren; Libby, Molly, Hadley, and Grayson. She also leaves behind 4 siblings; Joan Hacker, James Eason, John Eason, and Mabel Gilbert and 3 brother-in-laws; Sidney Vanderburg, R. P. Funderburk, and Laney Funderburk.
Peggy was a lifelong resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi. She graduated Olive Branch High School in 1955, attended Memphis State and after marriage to David, owned and operated together Vanderburg Furniture and Hardware in Olive Branch. Peggy also became a Broker with David Vanderburg Realty, owned Hacks Cross Business Center and Vanderburg Cattle Farm in Como, Mississippi.
Peggy was a member of Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch and Como United Methodist Church in Como, Mississippi, where she faithfully served on several committees. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, James Gilliam Chapter, serving as Chaplain for many years and worked to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism in our country. Peggy loved to garden and won an award for her signature lilies and arrangements while serving in the Como Garden Club. Her true passion always remained in Olive Branch where she was instrumental in the foundation of the Olive Branch Old Towne Association and served as a Board member for 15 years. She was also a Board Member of the Olive Branch Arts Council helping to promote the Arts in the City and in the schools.
Peggy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed getting together for the holidays, especially the Easter weekend, birthdays and tailgating at Ole Miss. Her beautiful smile, homemade rolls, and love for all will be truly missed.
Our family would like to thank all the caregivers that showed love and support to our Mother during this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy can be made to Maples Memorial United Methodist Church, 8475 Goodman Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654 or Como United Methodist Church, 100 N. Main St. Como, MS 38619.
The family will receive friends 10:00am Tuesday at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be in Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. Online condolences can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com